Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness gets Covid shot

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness has received the Covid-19 vaccine in New York after becoming eligible due to his HIV positive diagnosis.

The TV star, who revealed he was living with HIV two years ago, shared an Instagram photo of himself getting the jab on Monday, and urged others to check to see if they were eligible.

"In NY, where I'm working the vaccine program expanded to include people w (with) pre-existing conditions, being HIV+ is one of the conditions that allows folks to be vaccinated, so if you’re HIV+ please check your states (sic) guidelines to see if you’re eligible and get vaccinated against covid-19!" Jonathan, 33, writes.

"There was a list of other conditions that allows for vaccination so wherever you are check the lists and see if you can get in line. Some places like Cali will give leftover doses but just see what’s happening in your area. Had I not been looking online everyday I wouldn’t have seen, so def (definitely) get involved with your search."