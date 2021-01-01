Jim Carrey no longer poking fun at Trump in cartoons

Jim Carrey is ceasing his cartoon criticisms of former U.S leader Donald Trump.

In a Twitter video inspired by his 1998 movie The Truman Show, the funnyman and artist appear as the title character about to walk through a door to the outside world, and says: "In case I don't see ya, good afternoon, good evening and good night."

Captioning the footage, Carrey wrote: "For the past 4yrs (years), among other commitments, I put considerable effort into this collection of political protest cartoons."

He went on: "It truly feels as though you and I have crossed an ocean of outrage together... but something tells me it’s time to rest my social media gavel and reclaim a little neurological bandwidth."

Carrey created grotesque caricatures of Trump as part of his protest against the controversial ex-leader's policies and actions, calling his work a passion project.

"I just assumed that a radicalized America is a threat to us all," he added, musing: "When a madman grabs the wheel of the bus loaded with innocent passengers and threatens to drive it off a cliff, it tends to steal everyone’s focus."

During Trump's last days, Carrey took on the role of his rival and successor, Joe Biden, on U.S. sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.