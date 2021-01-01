Megan Fox responds to hate over mask comment mix-up

Megan Fox has fired back at her haters online for attacking the actress over anti-facemask comments she didn't make.

The Transformers star went viral on Friday after an Instagram statement about not wearing a mask in public during the coronavirus pandemic was wrongly attributed to her.

The falsified screenshot stated: "It is ultimately my decision to trust the universe to keep me and my family safe."

The since-deleted post was actually taken from a 2014 message about bullying that Fox shared on her social media account, according to People. However, this did not deter an army of trolls, who turned on Fox without checking the facts.

Fox took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to set the record straight.

"I’ve never made any statements regarding wearing masks," the actress wrote.

"Scary that you can go viral and possibly be socially crucified for something you haven’t done," she went on.

Meanwhile, Fox continues to enjoy her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, posting a heartfelt tribute to him on Valentine's Day.

"There goes my heart, manifest outside of my body, draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy, magical and haunted, kinetic and tortured, ethereal and dangerous, cosmic, lawless, eternal, creative genius, the journey will likely be perilous, but there is no destination without him," she wrote beside snaps of the happy couple.

The pair started dating last summer following Fox's split from actor Brian Austin Green.