Michael Gracey to direct Robbie Williams biopic

Michael Gracey has announced he will direct Better Man, a biopic about the rise of singer and songwriter Robbie Williams.

Chatting to Deadline, Gracey, who directed the 2017 musical drama The Greatest Showman, said that audiences will easily relate to Williams' story.

“Robbie is that Everyman, who just dreamed big and followed those dreams and they took him to an incredible place," Gracey mused.

He went on to explain that the film will tackle Williams' low points as well as his successes. The singer enjoyed a rapid rise to fame after joining pop group Take That at age 16, before becoming a superstar as a solo artist with hits like Angels and Rock DJ. However, his quick ascent left Williams battling inner demons and drug and alcohol issues at the height of his career.

“At moments when he was having that success, no one is more critical of him than he is," Gracey commented, noting that the film's script, which he wrote along with Oliver Cole and Simon Gleeson, had emerged after "hours" of frank conversation with Williams.

Although the Australian director remained tight-lipped about how Williams will be represented in the movie, he divulged that all of the artist's songs will be re-sung "for the emotion of the moment”.

"It’s this fantastical story, and I want to represent it in its harsh reality all the way to these moments of pure fantasy,” he shared.

Production on Better Man will commence this summer.