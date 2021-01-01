Edgar Wright will direct 'The Running Man' based on Stephen King's novel

Stephen King is a king of horror books. His popular releases have become inspiration for numerous games, including slots which you can play with nationalcasino.com/promotions
. What's more, his books inspire screenwriters and directors to film new horror movies. And soon a new one will be filmed. This is The Running Man, and this picture will not be a remake of the film of the same name, which was released on the big screens in 1987.
Paramount Pictures has signed an agreement with screenwriter and director Edgar Wright, who will create a new film adaptation of The Running Man, a futuristic novel by 73-year-old Stephen King. It is known that this work "king of horrors" first published under the pseudonym of Richard Bachman. It is specified that the picture will not be a remake of the same name film, released on the big screens in 1987. Then the role of the main character played by Arnold Schwarzenegger.
46-year-old Briton Edgar Wright, who has worked previously on projects Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver and Ant-Man, will write the script in collaboration with Michael Bacall. Simon Kinberg (Deadpool), Nira Park (Baby Driver) and Audrey Chon (Poltergeist) will produce the picture. It is known that the new film will be "more faithful" to Stephen King's novel than its predecessor.
This story is about America of the future, where social inequality is very acute. The main entertainment is the violent TV games, broadcast for free. The participants of these games are mostly slum dwellers who have no money even for their basic needs. Ben Richards is forced to appear as a "running man" in one of the most popular television shows in order to get money for the treatment of his six-month-old daughter.About the Book
King borrowed the basic idea and plot for his novel from the famous American science fiction writer Robert Sheckley. The story is about a man who is constantly involved in dangerous games for money. The protagonist of Stephen King - unemployed slum dweller Ben Richards - decides to become a member of a popular and most violent television show called The Running Man not because of the thirst for adrenaline and easy money, but to earn the necessary sum to treat his daughter and a half from the trivial flu and save his wife from working as a prostitute.