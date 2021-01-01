NEWS Michael B. Jordan: 'Chadwick Boseman's death made me cry the most this past year' Newsdesk Share with :





Michael B. Jordan has admitted the death of his Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman made him cry the most this past year.



In an interview for Vanity Fair magazine's 27th Annual Hollywood issue, the Creed star shared the loss of Chadwick, who died of cancer last August aged 43, "hurt a lot".



"Losing Chadwick. Our relationship was a very personal one and had a lot of great moments - some that I couldn't fully appreciate and fully understand until now, " the 34-year-old told Vanity Fair when asked what made him cry hardest this year. "I wish I had more time to have our relationship evolve, and grow, and become closer and stronger."



He continued: "We got a concentrated dose of Chadwick. He did more in his 43 years of life than most people have done in a lifetime. And he was here for the time he was supposed to be here, and he had his impact, and his legacy.

"That was clear with the abundance of love that he has gotten from people all over the world. There are generations of kids coming up that look to him. It's incredible. And losing him was...Yeah, man, it hurt. It hurt a lot. That's probably what made me cry the most this year."



As well as praising the Da 5 Bloods actor for being "an incredible person", Michael saluted the late star's wife, Simone Ledward, and his family, describing them as "strong" and "truly special people".



"To keep something like this quiet for so long - our town is nearly impossible to do something like that in. It speaks to the type of person he was, to work as hard as he did into his last moments. It's truly incredible," he added.



Michael appears on the cover of the annual special issue alongside Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Sacha Baron Cohen, Michaela Coel, LaKeith Stanfield, Maya Rudolph, Awkwafina, and Dan Levy.