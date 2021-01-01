Lindsey Vonn offers up prayers for ex Tiger Woods following horror crash

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Vonn, is praying for the golfer as he undergoes emergency surgery following a car crash in California.

NBC reported that the sportsman had to be cut out of his Genesis 80 sports utility vehicle after it smashed into trees on Tuesday morning near Rancho Palos Verdes, and was taken to the nearby Harbor-UCLA Medical Center with multiple injuries to his legs.

Spokespersons for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have confirmed the details of the accident, which occurred at 7.12 am on Tuesday, stating: "The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries."

Friends and famous fans have since jumped on social media to post their best wishes to the golfer, including Vonn.

The Olympic skier, who dated Woods for close to three years before they split in 2015, tweeted: "Praying for TW right now."

Golf great Jack Nicklaus has offered up his thoughts, writing he is "deeply concerned" for Tiger following the accident and offering up "heartfelt support and prayers", and retired sports stars Alex Rodriguez and Michael Phelps have also wished Woods well.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan released a statement reacting to the accident, which reads: "We have been made aware of Tiger Woods' car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."

Woods was in California for the Genesis Invitational, which he hosted in Pacific Palisades over the weekend.