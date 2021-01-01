Chrissy Teigen granted 'unfollow' request by President Biden

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating after U.S. President Joe Biden granted her request to be 'unfollowed' on Twitter so she can "flourish" again.

The model and TV personality was left stunned last month as she became one of just a dozen people - and the only non-relative or staff member - whose timelines were 'followed' by the official @POTUS (President of the United States) account following Biden's inauguration. However, she has now shared that having such close online attention from the Commander-in-Chief was stifling her voice as she is now very self-conscious of making a fool of herself in her tweets.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Chrissy explained: "I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following."

She went on: "(But) In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you (Biden) to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It's not you it's me!!!!"

Her wish came true shortly afterwards, as Chrissy returned to Twitter and unleashed a series of expletives to mark the occasion.

"b**ch f**k s**t suck the d I am FREE (sic)!!!!!!!!!!!!" she rejoiced.

Chrissy, who is married to singer John Legend, was famously blocked by former President Donald Trump in 2017 after trolling him and offending him by declaring, "lol (laugh out loud) no one likes you".