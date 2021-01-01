Jameela Jamil was 'totally suicidal' on 2020 birthday

Jameela Jamil contemplated ending her life on her birthday last year after her various health issues made her a target of cruel social media trolls.

The Good Place star has been berated by online trolls for openly discussing the state of her health and identifying as queer and, in a virtual appearance at body confidence event TheBodCon on Sunday, she confessed the jabs stung.

"Just a year ago I was totally suicidal," she said.

"This week is my birthday week. I was totally suicidal on my birthday last year because of how much people were just mocking my disability, or like, mocking my mental health and I was like, 'What an ugly world, I don't want to be here anymore," the 34-year-old admitted.

With the support of her loved ones, including her musician boyfriend James Blake, and regular therapy sessions, Jamil has successfully overcome her deep feelings of depression.

"Now a year later, I'm like the strongest and the happiest and the freest I've ever been," she smiled.

"I'm not out to impress a bunch of strangers who, because of misogyny, are looking to poke holes in me anyway," she explained.

"Look at the way we treat women in the public eye," the actress argued, suggesting figures like Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and Anne Hathaway suffer undue scrutiny.

"When we don't like a man we just don't learn anything about him - we don't learn his name. We don't follow him on the Internet, we just don't care. When we don't like a woman, we will investigate every single thing she's ever said, ever done...scrutinise her obsessively. It's really weird," she fumed.