A fit of giggles cost Tom Holland Star Wars role

Tom Holland missed out on a role in Star Wars Episode VII – The Force Awakens because he giggled all the way through his audition.

The Brit was "four or five auditions in" for the part of Finn when he lost his cool in front of casting directors while trying to act with a woman playing a drone.

"I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone," Holland told Backstage.

"So I was doing all of this, like, 'We gotta get back to the ship!' and she was going, 'Bleep, bloop. bloop, bleep, bloop'," he recalled.

"I just couldn't stop laughing. I found it so funny. And I felt really bad, because she was trying really hard to be a convincing android or drone or whatever they’re called," the actor went on.

"I obviously didn’t get the part. That wasn’t my best moment," he reflected.

John Boyega eventually landed the role of Finn.

Holland, who went on to land the role of Spider-Man, shared that he learned to confront rejection with some help from his father.

“My dad sat me down, and we spoke about dealing with rejection. He’s had to deal with rejection his entire life in his career, and he was really kind and said: ‘Son, that’s part of success. If you won every single time, winning would become losing,’” Holland recounted.

“It’s like, if I can shoot 4-under in golf every single day, that would become really boring. You need to lose so that the win feels like a win,” he added.