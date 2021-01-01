Daniel Kaluuya wasn't invited to Sundance Get Out premiere

Daniel Kaluuya missed the Get Out premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, because he wasn't invited.

The Brit appeared on the Graham Norton Show and told the host that despite being the hit horror's leading man, he wasn’t even invited to the movie’s premiere at the prestigious festival.

"I was chilling, I cleared my schedule. I was like, 'I really wanna do it'. And then just didn't get the invite. I wasn't invited," Kaluuya said, explaining that despite being in Atlanta, Georgia to shoot Black Panther, he would have liked to attend the occasion with his castmates.

As he never received an invitation, Kaluuya steered clear of the event.

"I was just in my bed and someone texted me, 'It's done really well'," he recalled.

“I don’t ask questions,” the actor went on, admitting: “you don’t wanna be in a place that you don’t feel wanted.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kaluuya reflected on the loss of Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away suddenly in 2020 following a hidden battle with cancer.

“We’re gonna have to honour him and give as much to his legacy as much as he gave to us, ’cause he gave us everything. Stayed here to give us everything. An incredible man, an incredible soul,” Kaluuya mourned.

Get Out, which was directed by Jordan Peele, went on to earn four nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actor for Kaluuya at the 2018 Oscars.