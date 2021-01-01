NEWS Viggo Mortensen began shooting Falling without full funding Newsdesk Share with :





Viggo Mortensen has confessed he didn't have complete funding for his directorial debut Falling when he started filming it.



Chatting on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Mortensen revealed that the production could only afford to shoot for two weeks when he first rolled cameras, something he refrained from mentioning to cast and crew at the time.



"I hoped for a seven-week shoot and we ended up with five and we started shooting knowing - or I knew, I didn't tell the actors - that we had enough (money to cover) two weeks and we were going to keep working," the Lord of the Rings star admitted.



Explaining that it had taken him three attempts to raise the total funds for the project, Mortensen added that the full amount was confirmed two weeks into filming when the matter had slipped his mind.



"My co-producer came over to me and said, you got a minute?" he recalled, sharing that the crewmember told him: "you can finish the movie... You can finish shooting'."



Thinking the producer meant the scene at hand, Mortensen went on: "I said, 'Of course I'm gonna finish shooting, it's going good!' He goes, 'No, no, you have the money'."



As well as directing and writing the drama, Mortensen also stars in it, alongside Laura Linney, Lance Henriksen, and Sverrir Gudnason. The movie tells the story of a middle-aged gay man learning to live with his ageing and homophobic father as he battles dementia.



Falling was released in theatres earlier this month.