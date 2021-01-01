Tina Fey and Jon Hamm to star in offbeat comedy Maggie Moore(s)

Tina Fey and Jon Hamm have signed up to star in upcoming offbeat comedy Maggie Moore(s).

The project will be the second directorial feature from former Mad Men star John Slattery and follows the police chief of a quiet desert town who is suddenly faced with the back-to-back murders of two women with the same name, according to editors at Deadline.

It will also serve as a reunion between the three stars, as Fey and Hamm previously worked together on her hit comedy show 30 Rock, which she also created.

Two-time Golden Globe winner Hamm also appeared as cult leader Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne in 14 episodes of Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which was also co-created and co-written by Fey.

Slattery and Hamm were co-stars for more than eight years on the award-winning drama Mad Men, and the actor/director also guest-starred on Fey’s 30 Rock and played her on-screen husband in the hit Amazon series Modern Love.

Slattery made his directorial debut with the 2014 crime thriller God’s Pocket, which starred John Turturro, the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, and another Mad Men star - Christina Hendricks.

He will also produce Maggie Moore(s) alongside Cary Woods, Vincent Newman, Ross Kohn, and Nancy Leopardi, who will executive produce.

Paul Bernbaum, who previously wrote the 2006 crime drama Hollywoodland, is penning the script.