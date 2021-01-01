NEWS Ava DuVernay weighs in after HFPA confirms they have no Black members Newsdesk Share with :





Ava DuVernay has taken to social media to react to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) confirming they don't have any Black members.



Following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times into the make-up of the group - who nominate and select the winners of the annual Golden Globe awards - HFPA officials told the newspaper that the report is true, but it's an issue they're "committed to addressing". They gave no indication as to how they would be addressing their lack of diversity.



The Los Angeles Times piece found that while some of the 87 members of the HFPA are people of colour, there are no Black members.



Reflecting on the findings of the investigation on Twitter, director DuVernay - who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her movie Selma back in 2015 - wrote alongside a link to The Hollywood Reporter article about the news: "Reveals? As in, people are acting like this isn't already widely known? For YEARS?" as well as a GIF of a person expressing confusion.



Meanwhile, Regina King - whose movie One Night In Miami has seen her nominated for the Best Director gong at this year's Globes - responded to DuVernay's tweet with a picture of rapper Drake pointing into the camera with a smile on his face.



DuVernay then replied using a GIF featuring the text "those are the facts".



The 2021 Golden Globes take place on Sunday.