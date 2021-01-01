Tiger Woods 'awake and responsive' after successful surgery following horror crash

Tiger Woods is "awake and responsive" after successfully undergoing a "long surgical procedure" on his right leg and ankle following a horror car crash on Tuesday.

The sportsman had to be cut out of his Genesis GV80 sports utility vehicle after it smashed into trees near Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

He was taken to the nearby Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. His team has now released a statement via Twitter, which reads: "We thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages during this tough time…He has undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle after being brought to the hospital."

It also included a statement from his physician, Dr. Anish Mahajan, who said: "Mr Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma centre.

"Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilised by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilised with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling."

According to the statement, Woods is "currently awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room".