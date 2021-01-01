Frasier reboot confirmed for new streaming site Paramount+

TV psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane will ride again in a reboot for new streaming service Paramount+.

Kelsey Grammer's beloved character's comeback was confirmed during ViacomCBS' launch of the streaming service.

Grammer will executive produce the series alongside writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, and confessed he can't wait to revive Frasier.

"Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world," he said at the Paramount+ Investor Day event.

"I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane," he went on.

"Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling," David Stapf, President of CBS Studios proclaimed in a statement.

"There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe, Chris and Kelsey," he added.

Grammer first played the pompous doctor on Cheers and Wings, before landing his own show, which ran for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004.

The show also featured David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, and the late John Mahoney.

Deadline sources have claimed Hyde Pierce has been approached to reprise his role as Frasier's brother Niles, while both Gilpin and Leeves have made it clear they would be interested in returning for a new show.

There's no date set for the Frasier return.