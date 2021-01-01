Charlize Theron hopes 'suffering' of 2020 makes will be 'an awakening'

Charlize Theron is hopeful the "pain and suffering" of 2020 will help people realise that "we can't keep going on this way".

The Old Guard star is among the celebrities featured in Vanity Fair magazine's annual Hollywood issue and reflected on the events of the past year.

Asked what has made her the angriest and what gives her hope, Charlize replied: "It’s hard to try to quantify what, amongst the horrible events that we’ve had in this last year, are the worst."

She went on: "They are all pretty f**king sh**ty. Dealing with a virus and the amount of human loss that we’ve had - that’s pretty f**king s**tty."

Despite the devastation, Charlize said she hoped there were lessons to be learned.

"The pain and the suffering that I have seen my friends of colour go through during this period... I mean, I’m hoping it’s an awakening," she mused.

And referring to the riots at the Capitol in January, Charlize commented that it was "all pretty f**king sad".

“The only thing that makes me feel like I can think of the glass as half full, instead of half empty, is that I’m hoping that out of a lot of this really deep, deep, deep pain and suffering, we will come to realise that we can’t keep going this way,” she sighed.