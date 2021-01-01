NEWS Liev Schreiber bringing Ray Donovan back as a movie Newsdesk Share with :





Liev Schreiber is set to reprise his Ray Donovan character for a new movie a year after promising fans there would be more as the show was axed by Showtime bosses.



The actor will co-write the screenplay for the film with series showrunner David Hollander, who will direct, with Jon Voight returning as Mickey Donovan, and Kerris Dorsey as Ray's daughter Bridget.



The story will pick up where season seven left off.



"When Ray Donovan went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan," said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment at Showtime. "And so, for them, we are delighted that Liev and David are creating a thrilling new chapter of this iconic series."



Filming is set to begin later this year.



The show ran from 2013 to 2020, and picked up a Golden Globe for Voight, an Emmy Award for guest star Hank Azaria, plus countless other wins and nominations. It focuses on lead character Ray, a professional "fixer" for the rich and famous in Los Angeles, who can make anyone's problems disappear except those created by his own family.