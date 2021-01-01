Michael Fassbender circling assassin role in new David Fincher film - report

Michael Fassbender is reportedly circling a leading role in David Fincher's upcoming new movie The Killer.

The long-gestating project will also serve as a reunion between Fincher and screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, who worked together on the 1995 critically-acclaimed thriller Seven, as well as The Game and Fight Club.

The duo will be adapting French writer Alexis Nolent's The Killer graphic novel series, which follows a cold-blooded assassin suffering a psychological crisis, for streaming giant Netflix, and Fassbender is allegedly already in negotiations to board the movie, according to reports by Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

Brad Pitt, who starred as Detective David Mills in Fincher's Seven, was initially linked to the role but has since exited the project.

The noir graphic novel was written by Nolent under the alias Matz and follows an assassin who begins to psychologically crack as he develops a conscience, while his clients continue to demand his deadly skills.

The film has been in the works since 2007 when Fincher began to set up the movie at Paramount before it was put into turnaround and quietly picked up Netflix.

Fincher has had huge success with the streaming service recently, after signing a four-year deal with them.

His black and white film Mank, which is a behind-the-scenes story of the making of Citizen Kane, was released on the streamer in December and has landed leading man Gary Oldman a SAG and Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.