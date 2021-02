NEWS Halle Berry joins the cast of 'The Mothership' Newsdesk Share with :





The 54-year-old actress has signed on to star in and executive produce the new sci-fi drama for Netflix.



The story follows Sara Morse (Berry) a year after her husband mysteriously vanished from their rural farm. But when she discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids set off on a race to find their husband, father and most importantly, the truth.



Oscar-nominated screenwriter Matthew Charman will make his feature directorial debut and has also written the script.



Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing the film under their Automatik banner. Danny Stillman will serve as an executive producer alongside Halle.



The 'X-Men' actress is also set to star in Roland Emmerich's sci-fi movie 'Moonfall'.



Halle will appear opposite Patrick Wilson and Charlie Plummer in the latest project from 'The Independence Day' filmmaker.



The story centres on the Moon being on a collision course with Earth as a team of misfits are assembled to save the planet from destruction.



Halle will play an astronaut turned NASA administrator whose previous mission holds a clue to the impending catastrophe.



Berry previously played Bond girl Jinx Johnson in the 2002 007 film 'Die Another Day' and claimed that studios were too scared to make a spin-off based on the NSA agent, with MGM put off by the $80 million price tag – despite Bond bosses Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson lobbying for her to get her own movie.



She said: "It was very disappointing.



"It was ahead of its time. Nobody was ready to sink that kind of money into a black female action star. They just weren't sure of its value. That's where we were then."