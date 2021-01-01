Tom Holland and Zendaya tease fans with new Spider-Man title

Tom Holland and his Spider-Man co-stars teased fans on social media after each announcing fake titles for the new superhero sequel.

The English star, who is reprising his role as Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter ego, joined Zendaya and Jacob Batalon online to share sneak peeks from the third instalment in their Marvel franchise, while each also uploaded graphics revealing what they claimed to be the name of the next film.

Holland's post declared it would be called, "Spider-Man: Phone Home", while Zendaya, who plays love interest MJ, unveiled a post reading, "Spider-Man: Home Slice", and Batalon, who portrays Parker's best friend and confidante Ned Leeds, told followers it was, "Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker".

On Wednesday, Holland returned to social media to share video footage of him visiting the office of director Jon Watts, only to be left disappointed when he's given another hoax name.

As he walks out to meet Zendaya and Batalon, he sighs, "He gave us a fake name again... I just don't understand why he keeps doing this."

"I think it's pretty obvious - you spoil things," Batalon retorted, referring to the leading man's penchant for inadvertently dropping Marvel secrets.

"I don't spoil things! Name me one thing that I've actually spoiled!" Holland protested, as Zendaya replied, "The last movie...!"

As the trio walks down the hallway, the camera zooms in on a white board which reveals the new film is really called, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The blockbuster is set to hit theatres in December.