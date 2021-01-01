Gal Gadot was about to give up acting before landing Wonder Woman role

Gal Gadot was on the verge of giving up acting before she landed the role of Wonder Woman.

The Israeli actress made her debut as the superhero in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice back in 2016, and has since gone on to star in two hugely successful standalone Wonder Woman movies, as well as 2017's Justice League.

In a post on Instagram, Gadot shared a black-and-white photo from her screen test opposite Ben Affleck for Snyder's blockbuster in 2013 and confessed she was about to quit Hollywood for good.

"This photo was taken by Zack Snyder on the day I did the camera test for Batman vs Superman with Ben. I came to LA for 30 hours," she wrote. "I'll forever be grateful to Zack for casting me and believing that I could bring Diana to life. I had no idea what the future would hold back when this picture was taken - seeing it makes me very nostalgic. It's also proof that everything happens for a reason. I was on the verge of giving up acting... and then this happened. "

In a recent Vanity Fair article about Snyder's eagerly-anticipated upcoming cut of Justice League, the director revealed that he knew immediately that Gadot was his Wonder Woman as soon as she walked into her audition.

"I remember Gal saying to me, 'Zack, I was going to quit the business. I was getting ready to just move back to Tel Aviv and just have a life there. I was done with Hollywood. I was going to do this one more audition.' Then she came in, and I was like, 'That's my Wonder Woman'... Now she's the whole world's," he shared.