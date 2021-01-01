Eddie Murphy rejected Ryan Coogler's pitch for Coming to America sequel

Eddie Murphy turned down director Ryan Coogler's idea for a Coming to America sequel starring Michael B. Jordan.

In the 1988 original, the funnyman played Prince Akeem, who travels from his fictional African nation of Zamunda to New York with his faithful attendant, Semmi, played by Arsenio Hall, to find love.

After more than 30 years, Murphy and Hall are reprising their roles for a sequel, Coming 2 America, which debuts on Amazon Prime Video next month.

In a profile for The New York Times, the comedian admitted he never considered making a follow-up to his comedy until Black Panther director Coogler came along with a pitch involving his regular collaborator Jordan.

"Before he directed Black Panther, I meet with him and he says, 'I want to do a Coming to America sequel,'" Murphy recalled. "He had an idea for Michael B. Jordan to play my son and he would be looking for a wife. I was like, 'Then the movie would be about the son, it's not our characters, we already did that'. It didn't come together."

Although he rejected Coogler's pitch, his idea, as well as the fact the original had become "this cult thing", got Murphy thinking about doing a sequel.

"I saw the Terminator movie where they made Arnold Schwarzenegger young - his face looked like Arnold, but young - and that’s where I got (the idea)," he explained. "If we use that to make us young and create a new scene in the club (from the original) where we’re out looking for the girls, so it’s part of that night. I go home with a girl and I’m high - that was the piece we needed to start the flow."

Coming 2 America, which will be released on 5 March, will feature returning stars James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and John Amos, as well as Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, and Leslie Jones.