America Ferrera to direct movie adaptation of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter

America Ferrera is set to make her feature directorial debut with an adaptation of Erika Sanchez's bestselling novel I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter.

Released in 2017, the story revolves around the rebellious teenage daughter of first-generation Mexican immigrants, and Ferrera fell in love with the novel upon her first read.

"Years ago, I fell in love with Erika L. Sánchez' stunning novel, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter," said Ferrera in a statement, reports Deadline. "The depth, wit and searing intelligence of her writing, and her young Latina heroine, struck me to my core and left me wanting so much more.

"I am truly honored and humbled to direct Linda Yvette Chavez's beautifully adapted screenplay. The opportunity to direct the work of these two incredibly talented Latina writers is a dream come true. I can't wait to share this film with the many fans of the novel, and to introduce this funny, profound, and resonant story to the world."

Author Sanchez will serve as one of the Netflix project's producers.

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter won't be Ferrera's first time in the director's chair - the Ugly Betty star previously oversaw episodes of TV series Gentefied and Superstore.