NEWS Khloe Kardashian insists new campaign isn't a 'photoshop fail' but result of 'stretching lens' Newsdesk Share with :





Khloe Kardashian has hit back after sparking photoshop rumours with her long fingers and feet in her new Good American campaign, insisting the pictures were taken with a "stretching" camera lens.



After images were unveiled for the fashion brand's first-ever footwear collection, fans were quick to point out the inaccuracy in the shot of Khloe modelling Good American's Icon Pumps.



"The pictures are too elongated," one person wrote, adding: "It started with the latest Skims ad. Stop this."



"Why are her feet so long," another wrote.



Responding to the questions, Khloe reassured her followers that her limbs are all a normal size.



"HA I’m cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect," Kardashian wrote in the first of a series of tweets. "The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers.



"It’s just the lens guys! LOL but some of these stories are really reaching."



While Khloe continued to wonder how anyone could believe that was the "size of my feet", she added that she's a big fan of the way the shots turned out.



"It’s The angle and the type of lens. And personally I think this camera lens is so f**king cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I’m happy with them," she concluded.