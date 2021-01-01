Daniel Kaluuya shot Fred Hampton death scene on murder anniversary

Daniel Kaluuya felt the weight of his portrayal of Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah when he had to shoot the civil rights icon's death scene on the 50th anniversary of his murder.

The Get Out star knew how significant it would be to take on the role of the Illinois chairman of the Black Panther Party, but the importance of the project really hit home when filming the tragic turn of events coincided with the real-life anniversary of his passing in December 1969.

Asked about the pressure and responsibility he felt to nail his performance for African-American audiences in particular, Kaluuya told The Hollywood Reporter: "I felt it especially on the 50th anniversary of his murder. We actually shot the poison scene that day."

He explained: "I allowed myself to be conscious of what he meant to people who loved him and the people who knew him, and what he meant to me."

Remarking: "you just have to kind of tuck it in and get on with the job," Kaluuya added: "You've got to bring it home."

The British actor's performance in the Shaka King movie has since won him high praise from critics and earned him nominations for Best Supporting Actor at the 2021 Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.