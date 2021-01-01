John Mulaney out of rehab

Comedian John Mulaney has completed a two month stint in rehab to address his substance abuse issues.

The former Saturday Night Live star, 38, is reportedly currently enrolled in outpatient sober care, after wrapping up a 60-day programme at a Pennsylvania treatment facility for alcohol and cocaine addiction.

A source tells the New York Post's Page Six, "He is doing well, although he is still not ready to return to work."

Mulaney has openly discussed his drug and booze troubles in the past, which began when he first tried alcohol at 13, and previously embarked on a period of sobriety at the age of 23.

The star finally decided to get sober after a wild weekend made him realise his life was spiralling.

"I was like, 'You're f**ing out of control.' And I thought to myself, 'I don't like this guy anymore. I'm not rooting for him,'" he told Esquire magazine in 2019.