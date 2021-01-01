NEWS Zoe Kravitz will star in 'KIMI' Newsdesk Share with :





The 32-year-old actress has joined the cast of Steven Soderbergh's latest flick, which will be released exclusively on streaming service HBO Max.



Zoe will portray an agoraphobic tech worker who finds recorded evidence of a violent crime during a routine data stream review and tries reporting it to the bosses at her company.



She is met with resistance and bureaucracy and realises that in order to get involved, she will have to do the one thing that she fears the most – leave her apartment.



David Koepp – whose screen credits include 'Jurassic Park' and 'Mission: Impossible' – has written the screenplay and will produce with Michael Polaire.



Zoe plays Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in the upcoming superhero film 'The Batman' and revealed that she has consulted with Michelle Pfeiffer, who played the character in the 1992 movie 'Batman Returns', to get some tips and advice on portraying the DC Comics creation.



The 'Big Little Lies' star said: "I've met Michelle Pfeiffer several times, but we did talk about Catwoman when I saw her in January. I told her I was nervous but she was really encouraging."



Zoe revealed that she is keen to put her own take on the character but also wants to pay homage to Michelle's "amazing!" work in the role.



She explained: "I want to make the character my own, although I want to respect her, so it felt important to acknowledge the amazing things she did with the iconic role."



Soderbergh is in the process of working on a sequel to his acclaimed 1989 film 'Sex, Lies and Videotape' and has confirmed that original stars Andie MacDowell and Laura San Giacomo have signed on to play sisters Ann Bishop Mullany and Cynthia Patrice Bishop once again.