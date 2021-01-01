Prince Harry: 'I'm more comfortable watching The Crown than reading tabloids'

Prince Harry is "more comfortable" watching a fictionalised take on royal life in The Crown than reading "news" about his family in the tabloids.

The Duke of Sussex shared his thoughts on the show - which chronicled his parents Princess Diana and Prince Charles' marriage and split in its latest season - as he toured Los Angeles with James Corden in a segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night.

"They don’t pretend to be news," Harry replied when asked what he made of the programme. "It’s fictional, but it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate.

"It gives you a rough idea of what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else...

"I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself. It’s the difference between... that is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."

He also touched on his decision to move to the U.S., explaining the British press had created a "toxic" situation for him which was "destroying" his mental health.

Harry, who is expecting his second child with wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, also insisted he hadn't "walked away" from the royal family, adding he had instead "stepped back rather than stepped down" from his duties.

Giving an insight into his life at home with Meghan, he revealed the pair love reading to their son Archie and giving him a bath, then Meghan cooks dinner or they order a takeaway and later they watch TV in bed.

Harry also added that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip regularly see Archie over Zoom.