Mike Tyson calls for Hulu boycott over upcoming Iron Mike series

Mike Tyson has called on his fans to boycott Hulu after officials announced they were making a miniseries about his life.



Following the streaming service's announcement that they had green lit an eight-episode series titled Iron Mike about the champion boxer, Tyson took to Instagram to ask his fans to "#BoycottHulu."



"Hulu's announcement to do an unauthorised mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn't surprising," he wrote. "This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story."



Insisting the series "couldn't be more inappropriate or tone deaf", Tyson pointed out the announcement of the show was also made during Black History Month - which runs in the U.S. in February - which he said "confirms Hulu's concern for dollars over respect for black story rights".



"Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020," he continued. "The real Mike Tyson authorised story is in development and will be announced in coming days."



In another post on Twitter, Tyson added: "Really Hulu?! Stealing a black mans (sic) story during Black History Month? #corporategreed #boycotthulu."



Hulu has yet to respond to Tyson's allegations.