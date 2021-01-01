Actor Ronald Pickup dies aged 80

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel actor Ronald Pickup has died aged 80.

The veteran British stage and screen star passed away on Wednesday after suffering a long illness.

Pickup played the Archbishop of Canterbury in The Crown in 2016, Norman Cousins in the Marigold Hotel films, and he portrayed Neville Chamberlain in 2017 Oscar-winning film Darkest Hour.

His agent Jean Diamond said in a statement on Thursday: "Ronald Pickup passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness surrounded by his wife and family.

"He will be deeply missed."

Born in Chester, England, his acting career began with a role in a Doctor Who episode in the mid-1960s.

The actor's film credits included The Mission and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. He also portrayed author George Orwell in the TV movie Crystal Spirit: Orwell On Jura.

He completed what were his final films, Schadenfreude and End of Term, before his death.

Pickup was nominated for a 1998 Laurence Olivier Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role for his performance in Amy's View.