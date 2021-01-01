Dominic Cooper's stolen Ferrari recovered at scrapyard

Dominic Cooper's stolen Ferrari has been found in a scrapyard.

The rare 1978 Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 - worth a reported £83,000 ($115,000) - became the fourth of the star's cars to be stolen in the past year when it was nabbed from outside his home in Primrose Hill, London last week.

Police found the vehicle 50 miles (80 kilometres) away in Surrey, England.

A police spokesperson says: "On February 19 we received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from Primrose Hill. The theft is believed to have occurred earlier the same day. On Tuesday, February 23, a vehicle matching the description of the one reported stolen was recovered from a Surrey address by Surrey Police. Enquiries continue."

A Surrey Police spokesperson added: "We can confirm a number of vehicles, which are believed to have been stolen, were recovered at an address in Betchworth on February 23. Enquiries remain ongoing."