NEWS Kevin Hart to star in new Netflix comedy 'Me Time'





The 41-year-old actor will reunite with John Hamburg, who wrote 'Night School', for the new project and is also directing and producing.



'Me Time' tells the story of a stay-at-home dad, who finds himself with some "me time" when his wife and children are away.



He meets up with his former best friend for a wild weekend with disastrous results.



Meanwhile, Kevin is also set to star in Eli Roth's upcoming video game adaptation 'Borderlands', alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Cate Blanchett.



In a statement, Roth previously shared: "I’m thrilled to be working with Kevin.



"'Borderlands' is a different kind of role for him, and we are excited to thrill audiences with a side of Kevin they’ve never seen before. He’s going to be an amazing Roland."



Hart's character is "a skilled ex-soldier turned mercenary", who - in the game - used to be part of a highly trained private military force called Crimson Lance. Rowland is highly skilled with a range of weapons, although prefers to use shotguns and rifles.



It is not yet known whether the 'Borderlands' film will follow the gameplay footage, which sees a group known as Vault Hunters travelling to a far off planet to find a vault thought to contain advanced alien technology.