George Clooney and Julia Roberts to co-star in 'Ticket to Paradise'





The 'Money Monster' and 'Ocean's Eleven' franchise co-stars are set to team up for Ol Parker's upcoming romantic comedy, where they will play a divorced couple who travel to Bali to stop their daughter from getting married, Deadline reports.



Ted Melfi wrote the script, from an idea by Parker and Daniel Pipski and the movie is set to start filming later this year.



Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Deborah Balder Stone and Sarah Harvey. Erik Baiers, Senior Executive Vice President of Production, and Director of Development Lexi Barta will oversee the project for Universal.



Meanwhile, George, 59, recently dubbed his pal Julia, 53, a "proper movie star" but he finds it hard to articulate what makes an actor fall into that category.



Asked what makes a movie star, he said: "I don’t know. I can’t comment on that because I can’t comment on how people perceive or how I am perceived by people.



"I can comment on movie stars in general. I know a few of them and I’ve known some big ones. I was really good friends with Gregory Peck, he was a big one. Newman, there’s some other ones I’m friends with who are movie stars, proper movie stars.



"Brad Pitt’s a movie star, Julia Roberts is a movie star.



“I suppose the only thing—I can’t remember who it was, a government official once said, you know I can’t give you the definition of porn but I know it when I see it.



" It’s sort of that way with those stars, there’s not one specific thing, there’s something intangible about them that I see, that is impossible to describe it’s just… You watch Gary Cooper who is an interesting actor and Bogart and actors like that and you go ‘why are those guys movie stars? He doesn’t look like Cary Grant,’ but you couldn’t take your eyes off him.



"Same thing with Spencer Tracey, you couldn’t take your eye off that guy….



"Sandy Bullock’s a movie star, and I worked with her and I’ve known her since she wasn’t a movie star when we were both young actors and even then there was something about Sandy that you just knew she was going to be a hit.”