Garrett Hedlund determined to soothe baby to sleep every night

Garrett Hedlund has resigned himself to sleepless nights as a new dad because he can't bear the thought of letting his baby boy cry himself to sleep.

The TRON: Legacy star welcomed his first child, a son named Rhodes, with his actress girlfriend Emma Roberts in late December, and he can't bear the thought of sleep training his kid with any form of the 'cry it out' method.

In a chat with his boy's godfather, country singer and actor Tim McGraw, for LEOedit.com, Hedlund explained: "I know at a certain point the best thing to do is to let them cry themselves to sleep, but I can't handle it. I'll hold him quietly and (stay) awake all through the night."

He continued: "I know that for us, as babies growing up, eventually you're left to cry and sort that out," confessing: "I can't handle it at this point, which is a wonderful thing, but eventually I'm going to have to let him cry himself to sleep."

Sympathising with his pal, McGraw, who played Hedlund's movie dad in 2004's Friday Night Lights, said: "Eventually, but it is still tough. It's never easy and it's never going to get easy."

He also shared a little advice for Hedlund, who wondered if baby milestones would ever "get old".

"In your life as you move forward, you are always going to have a first word and a first step in everything you do," McGraw reflected.

"Here is what you can want for your kids: You hope for the rest of their life that they will always have the opportunity to take a first step on a great adventure," he mused.

Touched by the thoughtful words, Hedlund replied: "That's beautiful. I'm always going to hang on to this (conversation)."