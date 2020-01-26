Vanessa Bryant attacks Evan Rachel Wood over 'rapist' Kobe comments

Kobe Bryant's widow has taken aim at actress Evan Rachel Wood and other critics who branded the late sports icon a "rapist" following his tragic death last year.

The Westworld star and film producer Abigail Disney were among the activists to remind fans grieving Kobe's loss in January 2020 about his 2003 sexual assault case, in which the married basketball star was accused of forcing himself on a 19-year-old hotel employee in Colorado.

He denied the rape allegations, insisting the sex was consensual, and the charges were eventually dropped after his accuser declined to testify against him. The woman later sued but agreed to a private settlement with the athlete.

At the time of his death in a helicopter crash, Wood posted on social media: "What has happened is tragic. I am heartbroken for Kobe's family. He was a sports hero. He was also a rapist. And all of these truths can exist simultaneously."

The tweet caused an uproar at the time, but it's only now, more than a year later, that Vanessa Bryant has come across the actress' message, and she fired back with a pointed note of her own.

"This just came to my attention," she wrote across a screenshot of Wood's post, which she shared on her Instagram Story timeline on Saturday.

In a statement directed at Wood, a sexual assault survivor, Vanessa declared: "Your false, insensitive, defamatory and slanderous tweet on 1/26/20 is vile and disturbing to say the least."

She continued: "Behavior like this is part of the reason why innocent black men go to jail for crimes they didn't commit. An accusation doesn't make someone guilty," adding: "YOU DON'T KNOW THE FACTS OF THE CASE."

Vanessa also posted a similarly-worded message to Disney, who, shortly after Kobe's death, had told her Twitter followers: "The man was a rapist. Deal with it."

The Los Angeles Lakers legend and the couple's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people killed on 26 January 2020 when the aircraft they were travelling on slammed into a hillside in Calabasas, California in foggy conditions.