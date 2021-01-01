Justice League investigator pushes back against Ray Fisher's latest misconduct allegations

The independent investigator who examined actor Ray Fisher's allegations of misconduct on the set of Justice League has insisted DC Films President Walter Hamada did not interfere with the case.

Fisher has been attacking Hamada on social media for months, accusing him of "interference" in the internal investigation ordered by Warner Bros. officials into Fisher's claims of inappropriate behaviour against director Joss Whedon and producer Geoff Johns on the set of the 2017 blockbuster.

The actor, who played Cyborg, repeated his allegations again on Saturday when he fired off a tweet about the Superman reboot J.J. Abrams is developing with novelist Ta-Nehisi Coates for the studio, rumoured to feature the first black Superman.

"Do ya'll remember that time Walter Hamada and @wbpictures tried to destroy a Black man's credibility, and publicly delegitimize a very serious investigation, with lies in the press?" Fisher tweeted, fuming: "But hey, Black Superman..."

The woman behind the investigation, former U.S. federal judge, Katherine B. Forrest, has since broken her silence over Fisher's repeated claims of wrongdoing against Hamada, declaring in a statement: "I am disappointed by continued public statements made suggesting that Walter Hamada in any way interfered with the 'Justice League' investigation. He did not."

She explained that she interviewed Hamada extensively on more than one occasion and "specifically interviewed him concerning his very limited interaction with Mr. Fisher".

Noting: "I found Mr. Hamada credible and forthcoming," Judge Forrest said Hamada was helpful to the investigation and that "he did nothing that impeded or interfered with the investigation."

But the judge's words have only fired up Fisher even more. Responding to the press release, he posted: "As I've said from the start: Walter Hamada ATTEMPTED to interfere with the JL investigation. He was unsuccessful in doing so because I did not allow him to," he fumed.

"Having the investigator make a statement claiming there was no interference is purposely misleading and desperate," the star added.