J.J. Abrams set to produce new Superman reboot

J.J. Abrams has signed up to produce a new Superman reboot at Warner Bros.

The Star Wars and Star Trek director has boarded the project, along with novelist Ta-Nehisi Coates, who will be penning the blockbuster, according to multiple outlets.

Author and journalist Coates, who has also written a series of Black Panther stories for Marvel Comics, said he is looking forward to revamping the DC superhero.

"To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor. I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero," he said in a statement to Shadow and Act.

Abrams said he was honoured to be given the chance to help create a new story for Superman fans.

"There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we’re beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity," he stated.

According to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, the project will focus on a Black Superman, with speculation on social media suggesting that Michael B. Jordan is circling the role.

The Creed star originally pitched the idea back in 2019, but the project was not greenlit, THR reports.

Henry Cavill has played Superman and his alter-ego Clark Kent since his debut in Man of Steel in 2013, and reprised his role for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016, and Justice League in 2017.

He's also recently reshot scenes for Zack Snyder's upcoming director's cut of Justice League, which is set to hit streaming service HBO Max on 18 March.