George Clooney and Julia Roberts team up for new romantic comedy

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are teaming up for new romantic comedy Ticket To Paradise.



The two old pals, who previously starred together in the Ocean's Eleven films and Money Monster, will play a divorced couple in Ol Parker's film, according to Deadline.



Parker, who directed the 2018 Mamma Mia! sequel, Here We Go Again, co-wrote the script with Daniel Pipski.



Clooney and Roberts will also serve as producers of the film, set in Bali, and production is due to begin later this year.



In the flick, the duo will play an estranged couple that joins forces and travels to the Indonesian island to try to stop their grown-up daughter from making the same mistake they think they made when they wed more than 25 years ago.



Clooney and Roberts also played a divorced couple in Steven Soderbergh's heist comedy film Ocean's Eleven in 2001, alongside co-stars Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck, Andy Garcia and Matt Damon, which followed Danny Ocean and his team of conmen as they plotted to steal from a Las Vegas casino.



They last appeared onscreen together in Jodie Foster's crime thriller Money Monster back in 2016, in which Clooney portrayed TV personality and financial adviser Lee Gates who is taken hostage, along with his producer Patty, played by Roberts, by a disgruntled viewer who has lost a substantial amount of money following one of Gates' tips.