Sacha Baron Cohen thanks bodyguard during Golden Globes speech

Sacha Baron Cohen has thanked an anonymous bodyguard during his acceptance speech at the 78th Golden Globes Awards.



While claiming his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role as Borat in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Baron Cohen highlighted his bodyguard's bravery working on the tongue-in-cheek mockumentary.



“Most thanks of all to my bodyguard, who stopped me from getting shot twice,” he shared, adding: “You know who you are, and you know I’m not allowed to say your name."



Elsewhere in his speech, which aired live on NBC along with the rest of the Sunday night awards ceremony, the comedian poked fun at former U.S leader Donald Trump's 2020 election loss.



“Hold on, Donald Trump is contesting the result,” he joked, teasing: “he’s claiming that a lot of dead people voted, which is a very rude thing to say about the HFPA.”



As well as the Best Performance nod, Baron Cohen also accepted the award for Best Motion Picture on behalf of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, making a pointed jab at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity as he did so.



“Thank you to the all-white Hollywood Foreign Press," he said.



He then turned his humour to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, quipping: "I’ve gotta say this movie couldn’t have been possible without my co-star, a fresh, new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius... I’m talking, of course, about Rudy Giuliani."



Directed by Jason Woliner and written by Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm showed candid footage of Giuliani putting his hand into his trousers in front of actress Maria Bakalova who was impersonating a journalist at the time. Giuliani has denied subsequent allegations he behaved inappropriately.