Golfers honour Tiger Woods with red shirts on the green





Top golfers Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas paid tribute to Tiger Woods by wearing red on Sunday as the sporting icon recovers from a serious car crash.



Woods required surgery on his right leg and shattered ankle following the smash near Rancho Palos Verdes, California on 23 February, and as he embarks on his long journey to recovery, his golfing peers made it known he was on their minds as they chose to honour Tiger by donning shirts in his favourite colour, with many pairing the top with his usual black pants, as they competed in various tournaments.



Among the players to salute Woods with their wardrobe choices on the green were McIlroy, Thomas, Patrick Reed, Andrew Putnam, Jason Day, Angel Yin, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, and Nelson Ledesma.



Woods is not expected to face any criminal charges over the single vehicle crash, which Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva declared was "purely an accident".



The incident occurred just two months after the 45-year-old golf great's fifth back surgery. He had been working on getting back to full health in the hopes of returning to the golf course in April for the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.