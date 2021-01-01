Ice Cube demands studio bosses 'free' Friday franchise

Rapper and actor Ice Cube has accused Warner Bros. studio bosses of holding his Friday film franchise hostage by refusing to green light a new sequel.

The hip-hop icon previously revealed his planned final Friday feature had stalled following the 2019 death of his movie dad, John Witherspoon, and now Cube claims film executives don't want to move forward with the project at all - or allow him to take his ideas to other studios.

Taking to Twitter to vent his frustration, he wrote, "#freefriday from the jaws of Warner Bros. who refuses to make more sequels. They have hi-jacked the happiness of the culture (sic)."

Sources tell TMZ Cube, real name O'Shea Jackson, wanted to pitch the sequel plans to other production officials, but Warner executives would not release the rights to the comedy franchise for him to do so.

Fans have been calling on the N.W.A star to reunite his movie family for a long-awaited follow-up for years, as the original Friday debuted in 1995 and spawned 2000's Next Friday, as well as the most recent sequel, Friday After Next, which was released in 2002.

Warner chiefs have yet to respond to Cube's allegations.