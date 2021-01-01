NEWS Jamie Dornan wants to do more comedy after Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Newsdesk Share with :





Jamie Dornan wants to do more comedy roles after his star turn in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.



The 38-year-old plays Edgar in the comedy, written by and starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, and Dornan is keen to showcase his funny side more after getting rave reviews for his portrayal of the lovestruck henchman.



"I'm a grown-up, I've got responsibilities, but often I'm not serious at all. So this just suited me very well. If you're gonna do your first comedy, like, just make sure you do it with you know, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo," he told Variety. "That's just the dream team to find myself with, I feel like a very lucky, lucky boy and I'd love to do more of it."



Dornan said he's always been overlooked for comedies because of his previous roles in more dramatic movies and TV shows, such as the crime drama The Fall and the Fifty Shades franchise.



"I've wanted to, but I just wouldn't have been considered for comedies for lots of different reasons; mostly because I've played characters that aren't remotely funny. All my slate is very dramatic and very dark. And I love doing that, but there's this other side of me that has always wanted to release a version of myself and let something go out of myself that is probably closer to me," the actor explained.