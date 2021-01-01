Alec Baldwin and wife welcome sixth child - report

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria has hinted the couple has welcomed their sixth child, less than six months after the arrival of son Eduardo.

On Monday, the yoga instructor took to Instagram to share a photo of herself lying in bed with Eduardo across her lap while a newborn slept beside him, as Hilaria and Alec's four other kids smiled up at the camera.

She cryptically captioned the image: "7", and added a heart emoji, while indicating Alec had taken the sweet snap.

Sources told People.com the newborn is the latest addition to the stars' family, although Hilaria and Alec have yet to confirm the news.

Hilaria kept fans guessing as she shared the same photo on her Instagram Story timeline, asking her followers: "How many babies do you see?", along with options for them to vote for "6" or "5".

Eduardo, nicknamed Edu, was born in September after Hilaria suffered two miscarriages in 2019.

The couple weathered a social media storm in December when close followers questioned Hilaria's claims she has Spanish heritage. After clarifying she is from Boston, but that her family now live in Spain, and she frequently travels to and from the country, Hilaria took a break from social media until early February.

If the baby news is true, the tot will join big sister Carmen, seven, and brothers Rafael, five, Leonardo, four, and Romeo, two.

Alec is also a father to model Ireland Baldwin from his marriage to actress Kim Basinger.