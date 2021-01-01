T.I. won't be part of new Ant-Man film

Rapper T.I. won't be back for Marvel's third Ant-Man movie amid a new sexual assault investigation.

It is not clear if the scandal has anything to do with the decision, but sources have told The Hollywood Reporter the Live Your Life hitmaker will not be returning as sidekick Dave in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The news comes after the star and his wife, Tameka, also known as Tiny, faced claims of sexual abuse by multiple women over the weekend.

On Monday, 11 alleged victims accused the couple of crimes including sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidation, assault and harassment. An attorney who represents the group, Tyrone Blackburn, has asked authorities in California and Georgia to open investigations into the T.I. and Tiny.

The couple has strongly denied the accusations through a lawyer, who said in a statement: "Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris (Tiny) deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations."

They went on: "We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming."

Meanwhile, VH1 bosses suspended production of the reality show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle last month, when the claims against the couple first came to light.