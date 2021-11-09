Spike Lee to create documentary portraying New York from 9/11 to coronavirus pandemic

Spike Lee and HBO Documentary Films are embarking on a new project called NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½, which chronicles the city of New York in the years between 9/11 and the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement published by The Hollywood Reporter, the docu-series will delve into the lives of New Yorkers as they "rebuild and rebound, from a devastating terrorist attack through the ongoing global pandemic".

Lee, who moved to Brooklyn as a child, will wrangle what HBO has labelled a "staggering amount of visual imagery" as he tells the story of his city's resilience.

"As a New Yawker who bleeds orange and blue (the colors of New York City), I'm proud to have a 'Spike Lee Joint' about how our/my city dealt with being the epicenters of 9/11 and COVID-19," the director proclaimed. "With over 200 interviews, we dig deep into what makes NYC the greatest city on this God's earth and also the diverse citizens who make it so," he went on.

Recalling that "Over centuries pundits and straight haters have proclaimed NYC was dead and stinkin', only to be proved wrong", Lee declared: "You will lose ya money betting against New York, New York. And dat's da truth, Ruth. Be safe. Peace and love."

The series will be streamed on HBO Max later this year to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.