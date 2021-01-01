Nick Jonas exits The Blacksmith

Nick Jonas will no longer star in Pierre Morel's The Blacksmith.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer and actor was set to play Wes Loomis, the titular 'Blacksmith', in the upcoming John Wick-style action thriller but had to drop out due to scheduling issues.

The film's studio, AGC, confirmed the news to THR.

"Nick, as you can imagine, has a lot of other commitments, with his acting and his music," AGC CEO Stuart Ford said.

"Under normal circumstances, he could fly in and out, go to do things over the weekend, and come back to set Monday," he went on, noting that tight public health restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic threw a spanner in the works.

"He'd have to stay in the same place for three months. With a star like Nick Jonas, it became borderline impossible to make the schedule work," Ford explained, adding that AGC and Jonas have "parted ways, amicably", and that producers are now recasting for the film's lead.

Based on a graphic novel by Malik Evans and Richard Sparkman, The Blacksmith centres around Loomis, a weapons expert for the intelligence community who is forced to go on the run after his underground laboratory is destroyed. Laurence Fishburne is still attached to the project and will play Mather, the Blacksmith's mentor.