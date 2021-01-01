Regina King gatecrashed Andra Day's post-Globes TV interview

Andra Day had another moment to remember shortly after winning a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Billie Holiday on Sunday night when Regina King gatecrashed her hotel room interview with TV show Access Hollywood.

Andra was talking about her triumph virtually with Scott Evans when King snuck up behind her.

The actress and director, her dog Cornbread and pal Aldis Hodge, who starred in her Golden Globe nominated directorial debut One Night in Miami, discovered they were staying at the same hotel as The United States vs. Billie Holiday star and decided to surprise her.

The two women shrieked and jumped about the suite in excitement as Scott asked Regina how proud she was of her pal.

"Oh my God, are you kidding me?" she said.

King then helped fix Andra's jewellery as it came undone and the singer said, "This cost too much money. I'm not trying to get fined."

Andra walked away with the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama prize, while Regina lost out to Chloé Zhao for Nomadland for the Best Director gong at the annual awards ceremony, which was mostly held virtually this year.