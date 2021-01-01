Alleged trespasser stopped trying to reach Kim Kardashian's home

A man has reportedly been cited for trespassing after attempting to track down Kim Kardashian by crashing through the front entrance at her gated California community.

A 24-year-old male was able to breach the exclusive Hidden Hills area last Wednesday evening, but security officials managed to stop him before he could reach the reality TV star's property.

Sources tell TMZ the man was open about visiting the Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty, and at one point, even claimed the mother-of-four, who is in the process of divorcing rapper Kanye West, was his wife.

Police were called and the suspect was handed over to the local sheriff, who cited him for trespassing and subsequently released him.

Representatives for Kardashian have yet to comment on the security scare, but the incident took place more than four years after the star was held at gunpoint and robbed in her apartment in Paris.