Paris Hilton accuses David Letterman of 'purposefully humiliating' her in 2007 interview

Paris Hilton has accused David Letterman of "purposefully" trying to "humiliate" her by continually asking her questions about her time in jail during a 2007 interview.

The hotel heiress appeared on the Late Show With David Letterman at the time to talk about her new perfume, but the talk show host quickly turned their conversation to her brief jail stint earlier that year for a parole violation - despite having agreed not to discuss it prior to Paris' appearance on the programme.

"That was off limits and he (said he) would not discuss it and we would only be there to promote the perfume and my other business ventures," Paris said on her This Is Paris podcast. "I felt like it was a safe place because I'd been going on Letterman for so many years. He'd always have fun with me and joke around, but I thought he would keep his word on this and I was wrong."

Reflecting on how Letterman bluntly asked how she'd enjoyed her time behind bars in the interview, 40-year-old Paris explained the presenter was "pushing me and pushing me" to talk about her prison stint.

"I was just getting so uncomfortable and I was so upset," she explained. "Just being up there, it was like he was purposefully trying to humiliate me."

While she asked Letterman during the commercial breaks to stop asking her about jail, to which he agreed, he then turned the conversation back to the topic when the cameras began rolling again.

"It was just very cruel and very mean," she said. "And after it ended I looked at him and I said, 'I'm never coming on the show again. You've crossed the line.'"

Following the interview, Letterman apologised and sent Paris a case of wine.

And when she relented and returned to his show a few months later, he took the opportunity to apologise, telling her: "I found out afterward I had offended you. I felt horrible about it because I’m not here to make enemies, honestly. So I called you, and you took the call, which I thought was very nice of you, and now you’re back and thank God, and I’m terribly sorry."